Spartan Delta Corp. (TSE:SDE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Spartan Delta Corp. (TSE:SDE – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$20.56.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SDE. Scotiabank upped their price target on Spartan Delta from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Cormark increased their target price on Spartan Delta from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Spartan Delta from C$19.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Spartan Delta from C$17.50 to C$21.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on Spartan Delta from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

Insider Transactions at Spartan Delta

In other Spartan Delta news, Director Tamara Macdonald sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.08, for a total transaction of C$276,945.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 475,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,261,955. In other Spartan Delta news, Senior Officer Craig Christopher Martin sold 50,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.82, for a total transaction of C$597,300.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 595,396 shares in the company, valued at C$7,037,580.72. Also, Director Tamara Macdonald sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.08, for a total value of C$276,945.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 475,000 shares in the company, valued at C$5,261,955.

Spartan Delta Trading Up 0.9 %

Spartan Delta stock opened at C$14.95 on Thursday. Spartan Delta has a 52 week low of C$5.93 and a 52 week high of C$16.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.46, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$14.26 and a 200 day moving average price of C$12.86.

Spartan Delta (TSE:SDE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported C$1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.61 by C$1.03. The business had revenue of C$317.01 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Spartan Delta will post 2.8599997 EPS for the current year.

Spartan Delta Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th.

About Spartan Delta

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Western Canada. It also owns and operates oil and gas properties in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and British Columbia. As of December 31, 2021, company owned total proved plus probable reserves of 545,734 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

Featured Stories

