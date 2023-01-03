Spartan Delta Corp. (OTCMKTS:DALXF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Spartan Delta Corp. (OTCMKTS:DALXF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 295,100 shares, a decline of 19.7% from the November 30th total of 367,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 16.8 days.

Several brokerages have commented on DALXF. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Spartan Delta from C$19.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Spartan Delta from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Spartan Delta from C$17.50 to C$21.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Spartan Delta from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Spartan Delta from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th.

Shares of DALXF stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.00. 300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,255. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.68. Spartan Delta has a twelve month low of $4.78 and a twelve month high of $12.77.

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Western Canada. It also owns and operates oil and gas properties in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and British Columbia. As of December 31, 2021, company owned total proved plus probable reserves of 545,734 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

