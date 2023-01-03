Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc. (SOMC) to Issue Dividend of $0.13 on January 20th

Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SOMC – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, December 30th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, January 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th.

Southern Michigan Bancorp Price Performance

SOMC opened at $19.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $87.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 0.34. Southern Michigan Bancorp has a 1 year low of $19.25 and a 1 year high of $24.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Southern Michigan Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SOMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter. Southern Michigan Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 25.71%. The company had revenue of $11.89 million for the quarter.

About Southern Michigan Bancorp

Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern Michigan Bank & Trust that provides a range of commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, institutions, and governmental agencies primarily in the southwest Michigan communities. Its deposit products include interest and non-interest checking, savings, and various types of money market accounts; time, savings, and demand deposits; and certificates of deposit and IRAs.

