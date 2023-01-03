Sourceless (STR) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $19.58

Sourceless (STR) traded 11% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 3rd. Sourceless has a market capitalization of $149.18 million and approximately $19.58 worth of Sourceless was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Sourceless has traded 11.2% lower against the US dollar. One Sourceless token can currently be purchased for about $0.0071 or 0.00000042 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Sourceless alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00012963 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00037609 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00038456 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001077 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005912 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00019632 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.24 or 0.00228566 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003783 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Sourceless Token Profile

Sourceless (CRYPTO:STR) is a token. Its launch date was January 19th, 2021. Sourceless’ total supply is 63,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Sourceless is sourceless.io. Sourceless’ official Twitter account is @sourcelessb and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sourceless’ official message board is sourcelessblockchain.medium.com. The Reddit community for Sourceless is https://reddit.com/r/sourcelessblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Sourceless

According to CryptoCompare, “Sourceless (STR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Sourceless has a current supply of 63,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Sourceless is 0.00710455 USD and is down -8.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $32.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sourceless.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sourceless directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sourceless should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sourceless using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sourceless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sourceless and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.