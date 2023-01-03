Sondrel (LON:SND) Reaches New 1-Year High at $62.00

Sondrel (Holdings) plc (LON:SND – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 62 ($0.75) and last traded at GBX 60.66 ($0.73), with a volume of 65322 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 61 ($0.73).

Sondrel Trading Down 0.6 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 67.78 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 118.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.62, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of £53.05 million and a PE ratio of 10.83.

About Sondrel

(Get Rating)

Sondrel (Holdings) plc provides turnkey services for complex integrated circuit designs. It offers system on chip designs for the automotive, AI at the edge, 8K video, smart homes/smart cities, consumer devices, and wearables markets. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Reading, the United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sondrel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sondrel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.