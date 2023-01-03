SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) Stock Holdings Cut by Riverwood Capital Management Ltd.

Riverwood Capital Management Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,691,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,621 shares during the quarter. SoFi Technologies makes up approximately 20.7% of Riverwood Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Riverwood Capital Management Ltd. owned about 0.84% of SoFi Technologies worth $37,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SOFI. Merriman Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SoFi Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $161,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 7.3% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 4,885 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC lifted its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 852.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 1,487,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,260,000 after buying an additional 1,331,600 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SoFi Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $382,000. Institutional investors own 34.32% of the company’s stock.

SOFI traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 315,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,951,500. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.22 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.24 and a 12 month high of $16.49.

SoFi Technologies ( NASDAQ:SOFI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 26.64% and a negative return on equity of 7.85%. The firm had revenue of $423.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.96 million. Sell-side analysts expect that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Anthony Noto bought 682,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.36 per share, with a total value of $2,975,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,636,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,213,770.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders purchased 1,040,100 shares of company stock valued at $4,577,304 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

SOFI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Bank of America raised SoFi Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Bank Of America (Bofa) raised SoFi Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on SoFi Technologies from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Friday, September 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SoFi Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.79.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

