SMI Advisory Services LLC Invests $232,000 in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX)

SMI Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $237,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $510,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 38,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after buying an additional 1,725 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 228,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,163,000 after acquiring an additional 13,002 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 5.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 99,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,771,000 after acquiring an additional 5,471 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWX traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $65.01. 136,489 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 181,765. iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $57.03 and a 52-week high of $71.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.57.

About iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF(the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.