SIR Royalty Income Fund (TSE:SRV.UN) Sets New 52-Week High at $17.95

SIR Royalty Income Fund (TSE:SRV.UN – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$17.95 and last traded at C$17.75, with a volume of 6587 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$17.84.

SIR Royalty Income Fund Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$16.10 and a 200 day moving average price of C$14.60. The company has a market cap of C$149.01 million and a P/E ratio of 4.31.

SIR Royalty Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 21st. SIR Royalty Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.09%.

About SIR Royalty Income Fund

SIR Royalty Income Fund, through SIR Royalty Limited Partnership, owns SIR's restaurants in Canada. The company operates concept restaurants under the Jack Astor's Bar and Grill, Scaddabush Italian Kitchen & Bar, and Canyon Creek Chop House; and signature restaurant brands under the Reds Wine Tavern, Reds Midtown Tavern, Reds Square One, and The Loose Moose brands.

