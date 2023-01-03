Sino Land (OTCMKTS:SNLAF) Upgraded to Buy at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Sino Land (OTCMKTS:SNLAF – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of SNLAF opened at $1.26 on Friday. Sino Land has a fifty-two week low of $1.20 and a fifty-two week high of $1.56.

Sino Land Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests in, develops, manages, and trades in properties. It operates through six segments: Property Sales, Property Rental, Property Management and Other Services, Hotel Operations, Investments in Securities, and Financing. The company's property portfolio includes office, industrial, and residential buildings, as well as shopping malls, car parks, and hotels.

