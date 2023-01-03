Sino Land (OTCMKTS:SNLAF) Upgraded to Buy at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Sino Land (OTCMKTS:SNLAF – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Sino Land Stock Performance
Shares of SNLAF opened at $1.26 on Friday. Sino Land has a fifty-two week low of $1.20 and a fifty-two week high of $1.56.
About Sino Land
