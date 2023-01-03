Sietel Ltd Declares Interim Dividend of $0.05 (ASX:SSLPA)

Sietel Ltd (ASX:SSLPA – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, January 3rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, January 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Sunday, January 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 4th.

Sietel Stock Performance

