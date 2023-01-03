Short Interest in The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) Drops By 24.7%

The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 485,900 shares, a decrease of 24.7% from the November 30th total of 645,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 203,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Institutional Trading of Manitowoc
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTW. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Manitowoc by 43.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Manitowoc by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 231,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Manitowoc by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 51,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Manitowoc by 104.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Manitowoc by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 50,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784 shares during the last quarter. 74.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Manitowoc Stock Down 1.6 %
Manitowoc stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.16. The stock had a trading volume of 7,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,777. The company has a market capitalization of $322.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.69. Manitowoc has a one year low of $7.53 and a one year high of $20.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.56.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
MTW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Manitowoc from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Manitowoc from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Manitowoc in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Manitowoc in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Manitowoc from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.69.
Manitowoc Company Profile
The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Manitowoc (MTW)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/26 – 12/30
- The Dogs Of Tech: It’s Time For A Bite Of These Stocks
- Does This Acquisition Make Microsoft a Bear Market Buy?
- Should You Warm up to Generac Stock for the Winter?
- Is Kintara Therapeutics A Hidden Gem?
Receive News & Ratings for Manitowoc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manitowoc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.