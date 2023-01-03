Short Interest in The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc. (NYSE:GGT) Declines By 26.9%

The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc. (NYSE:GGT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 159,000 shares, a drop of 26.9% from the November 30th total of 217,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 67,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.
The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Price Performance
The Gabelli Multimedia Trust stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $5.35. The stock had a trading volume of 930 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,769. The Gabelli Multimedia Trust has a one year low of $5.10 and a one year high of $9.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.69.
The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.45%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Gabelli Multimedia Trust
The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Company Profile
The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks, convertible securities, preferred stock, options, and warrants of companies operating across global telecommunications, media, publishing, and entertainment industries.
Featured Stories
