Short Interest in The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc. (NYSE:GGT) Declines By 26.9%

The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc. (NYSE:GGT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 159,000 shares, a drop of 26.9% from the November 30th total of 217,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 67,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Price Performance

The Gabelli Multimedia Trust stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $5.35. The stock had a trading volume of 930 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,769. The Gabelli Multimedia Trust has a one year low of $5.10 and a one year high of $9.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.69.

Get The Gabelli Multimedia Trust alerts:

The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.45%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Gabelli Multimedia Trust

The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GGT. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in The Gabelli Multimedia Trust by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 444,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,777,000 after purchasing an additional 4,412 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of The Gabelli Multimedia Trust by 8.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 264,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,912,000 after buying an additional 20,040 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in The Gabelli Multimedia Trust by 26.1% during the third quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 7,450 shares during the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC lifted its holdings in The Gabelli Multimedia Trust by 12.1% in the second quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 28,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 3,091 shares during the period. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Gabelli Multimedia Trust by 8.5% during the third quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139 shares during the last quarter. 5.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks, convertible securities, preferred stock, options, and warrants of companies operating across global telecommunications, media, publishing, and entertainment industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Multimedia Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.