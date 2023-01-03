Short Interest in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Drops By 15.9%

The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,280,000 shares, a decrease of 15.9% from the November 30th total of 3,900,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,880,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Allstate to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. TheStreet upgraded Allstate from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Allstate from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Allstate from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Allstate from $112.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Allstate has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.08.

Get Allstate alerts:

Allstate Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE:ALL traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $135.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,963,567. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Allstate has a twelve month low of $111.85 and a twelve month high of $144.46.

Allstate Announces Dividend

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($1.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.57) by $0.01. Allstate had a positive return on equity of 5.13% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. The firm had revenue of $13.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Allstate will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently -239.44%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allstate

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its holdings in Allstate by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 1,828 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allstate by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allstate by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 14,694 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,875,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Allstate by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Allstate by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,035 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 77.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allstate Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.