Short Interest in Motive Capital Corp II (NYSE:MTVC) Declines By 17.4%

Motive Capital Corp II (NYSE:MTVC – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a drop of 17.4% from the November 30th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Motive Capital Corp II

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTVC. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motive Capital Corp II in the second quarter valued at $222,000. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in Motive Capital Corp II by 6.5% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 29,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Motive Capital Corp II in the first quarter worth about $496,000. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Motive Capital Corp II in the second quarter worth about $1,390,000. Finally, First Trust Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Motive Capital Corp II by 21.4% in the third quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 186,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,867,000 after acquiring an additional 32,889 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Motive Capital Corp II Stock Performance

MTVC remained flat at $10.23 during trading on Monday. 128 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,475. Motive Capital Corp II has a 1 year low of $9.75 and a 1 year high of $10.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.03.

About Motive Capital Corp II

Motive Capital Corp II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial software and information services companies. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

