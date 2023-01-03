Short Interest in Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG) Expands By 20.8%

Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 87,800 shares, a growth of 20.8% from the November 30th total of 72,700 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 60,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Mistras Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,400,796 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,258,000 after buying an additional 12,485 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in Mistras Group by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,313,357 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,858,000 after purchasing an additional 88,197 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Mistras Group by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,097,222 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,894,000 after purchasing an additional 15,905 shares during the period. Price Jennifer C. grew its stake in Mistras Group by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Price Jennifer C. now owns 1,032,174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,603,000 after purchasing an additional 430,016 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Mistras Group by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 719,427 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,273,000 after purchasing an additional 218,969 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MG traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $4.93. 273 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,443. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Mistras Group has a 1-year low of $3.38 and a 1-year high of $8.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.17. The firm has a market cap of $147.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.82 and a beta of 1.46.

Mistras Group ( NYSE:MG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mistras Group had a return on equity of 2.50% and a net margin of 0.52%. The business had revenue of $178.46 million during the quarter.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MG shares. StockNews.com raised Mistras Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. TheStreet lowered Mistras Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Mistras Group, Inc provides technology-enabled asset protection solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Services, International, and Products and Systems. It offers non-destructive testing services; predictive maintenance assessments of fixed and rotating assets; inline inspection for pipelines; and develops enterprise inspection database management software and plant condition management software.

