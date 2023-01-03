Short Interest in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) Drops By 25.7%

Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,120,000 shares, a decline of 25.7% from the November 30th total of 6,890,000 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,920,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LYG shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.38.

Shares of NYSE:LYG traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 294,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,542,402. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.59, a PEG ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.12 and a 200-day moving average of $2.07. Lloyds Banking Group has a 12-month low of $1.70 and a 12-month high of $3.00.

Lloyds Banking Group ( NYSE:LYG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. Lloyds Banking Group had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 8.41%. On average, research analysts predict that Lloyds Banking Group will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LYG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 302,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 20,531 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $10,095,000. Drive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 31,629,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,618,000 after acquiring an additional 5,838,073 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,119,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,402,000 after purchasing an additional 114,181 shares during the last quarter. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

