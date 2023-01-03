Short Interest in Linamar Co. (OTCMKTS:LIMAF) Decreases By 14.4%

Linamar Co. (OTCMKTS:LIMAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 182,800 shares, a decline of 14.4% from the November 30th total of 213,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 40.6 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on LIMAF shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Linamar from C$62.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Linamar from C$80.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on Linamar from C$86.00 to C$77.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st.

Linamar Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:LIMAF traded down $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.47. 6,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,698. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.31. Linamar has a 12-month low of $35.33 and a 12-month high of $64.30.

Linamar Company Profile

Linamar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, design, develop, and produce engineered products in Canada, North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Mobility and Industrial. The Mobility segment engages in the design, development, and manufacture of precision metallic components, modules, and systems for vehicle and power generation markets.

