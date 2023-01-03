Short Interest in Legato Merger Corp. II (NASDAQ:LGTO) Drops By 24.2%

Legato Merger Corp. II (NASDAQ:LGTO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a decline of 24.2% from the November 30th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Legato Merger Corp. II in a report on Monday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Legato Merger Corp. II

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LGTO. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Legato Merger Corp. II in the first quarter worth $188,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new stake in Legato Merger Corp. II in the first quarter worth $3,968,000. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Legato Merger Corp. II in the first quarter worth $1,240,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Legato Merger Corp. II in the first quarter worth $2,976,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Legato Merger Corp. II in the first quarter worth $3,572,000.

Legato Merger Corp. II Price Performance

About Legato Merger Corp. II

Shares of LGTO stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,041. Legato Merger Corp. II has a 52-week low of $9.81 and a 52-week high of $10.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.00.

Legato Merger Corp. II does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on businesses in the infrastructure, engineering and construction, industrial, and renewables industries.

