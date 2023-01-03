Short Interest in Kunlun Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KLYCY) Decreases By 16.7%

Kunlun Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KLYCY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 16.7% from the November 30th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Kunlun Energy Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:KLYCY traded up $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.18. 3,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,718. Kunlun Energy has a 52-week low of $6.00 and a 52-week high of $11.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.57.

Kunlun Energy Company Profile

Kunlun Energy Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Sales; Sales of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG); Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Processing and Terminal; and Exploration and Production.

