Short Interest in Kunlun Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KLYCY) Decreases By 16.7%

Kunlun Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KLYCY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 16.7% from the November 30th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Kunlun Energy Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:KLYCY traded up $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.18. 3,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,718. Kunlun Energy has a 52-week low of $6.00 and a 52-week high of $11.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.57.
Kunlun Energy Company Profile
