Short Interest in Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK) Declines By 23.1%

Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400,000 shares, a decrease of 23.1% from the November 30th total of 1,820,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 327,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days. Currently, 12.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Kirkland’s Price Performance

Shares of KIRK stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 785,923. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.71 and a 200-day moving average of $3.77. The stock has a market cap of $42.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 1.79. Kirkland’s has a twelve month low of $2.90 and a twelve month high of $17.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kirkland’s news, major shareholder Osmium Partners, Llc sold 41,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.11, for a total transaction of $128,869.07. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 208,275 shares in the company, valued at $647,735.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Kirkland’s

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Kirkland’s during the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Kirkland’s during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Kirkland’s during the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Kirkland’s during the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Kirkland’s during the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.47% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Kirkland’s to $4.50 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th.

Kirkland’s Company Profile

Kirkland's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of home furnishings décor in the United States. The company's stores provide various merchandise, including holiday décor, furniture, textiles, ornamental wall décor, decorative accessories, art, mirrors, home fragrance, lighting, floral, housewares, and gifts.

Featured Articles

