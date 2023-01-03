Short Interest in Kingsoft Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:KSFTF) Drops By 19.3%

Kingsoft Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:KSFTF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 625,800 shares, a decrease of 19.3% from the November 30th total of 775,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Kingsoft Stock Performance
Shares of KSFTF stock remained flat at $3.19 on Tuesday. Kingsoft has a 12-month low of $2.69 and a 12-month high of $4.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.33.
About Kingsoft
