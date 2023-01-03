Short Interest in Kingsoft Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:KSFTF) Drops By 19.3%

Kingsoft Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:KSFTF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 625,800 shares, a decrease of 19.3% from the November 30th total of 775,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Kingsoft Stock Performance

Shares of KSFTF stock remained flat at $3.19 on Tuesday. Kingsoft has a 12-month low of $2.69 and a 12-month high of $4.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.33.

About Kingsoft

Kingsoft Corporation Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the design, research and development, sale, and marketing of the office software products and services of WPS Office in Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Office Software and Services, and Entertainment Software and Others.

