Short Interest in Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) Drops By 24.1%

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,010,000 shares, a decline of 24.1% from the November 30th total of 1,330,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 414,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Insider Activity

In other Kimbell Royalty Partners news, Director Erik B. Daugbjerg acquired 6,207 shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.11 per share, with a total value of $99,994.77. Following the purchase, the director now owns 74,185 shares in the company, valued at $1,195,120.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 15.4% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,574 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Kimbell Royalty Partners Stock Performance

Separately, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.25.

Kimbell Royalty Partners stock traded up $0.09 on Monday, reaching $16.70. 13,105 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 362,103. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a twelve month low of $13.27 and a twelve month high of $20.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.21.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $72.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.07 million. Kimbell Royalty Partners had a net margin of 47.75% and a return on equity of 33.89%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kimbell Royalty Partners will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 114.62%.

About Kimbell Royalty Partners

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and owns mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 11.4 million gross acres and overriding royalty interests in approximately 4.7 million gross acres.

