Short Interest in Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) Declines By 14.8%

Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 127,300 shares, a decrease of 14.8% from the November 30th total of 149,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Johnson Outdoors in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Johnson Outdoors alerts:

Johnson Outdoors Trading Up 1.8 %

JOUT traded up $1.21 on Tuesday, reaching $67.33. The company had a trading volume of 3,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,703. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.85 and a 200-day moving average of $59.67. The company has a market capitalization of $686.09 million, a P/E ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 0.83. Johnson Outdoors has a one year low of $46.30 and a one year high of $96.63.

Johnson Outdoors Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Johnson Outdoors

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 12th will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 11th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. Johnson Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.38%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its position in Johnson Outdoors by 79.0% in the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Johnson Outdoors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Johnson Outdoors in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Johnson Outdoors by 15,650.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Johnson Outdoors in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors own 60.15% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson Outdoors

(Get Rating)

Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets seasonal and outdoor recreational products for fishing worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fishing, Camping, Watercraft Recreation, and Diving. The Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

See Also

