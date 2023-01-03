Short Interest in Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) Declines By 14.8%

Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 127,300 shares, a decrease of 14.8% from the November 30th total of 149,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Johnson Outdoors in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Johnson Outdoors Trading Up 1.8 %
JOUT traded up $1.21 on Tuesday, reaching $67.33. The company had a trading volume of 3,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,703. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.85 and a 200-day moving average of $59.67. The company has a market capitalization of $686.09 million, a P/E ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 0.83. Johnson Outdoors has a one year low of $46.30 and a one year high of $96.63.
Johnson Outdoors Announces Dividend
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Johnson Outdoors
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its position in Johnson Outdoors by 79.0% in the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Johnson Outdoors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Johnson Outdoors in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Johnson Outdoors by 15,650.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Johnson Outdoors in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors own 60.15% of the company’s stock.
About Johnson Outdoors
Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets seasonal and outdoor recreational products for fishing worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fishing, Camping, Watercraft Recreation, and Diving. The Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Johnson Outdoors (JOUT)
- Can Investors Cash In On PayPal?
- These 3 Tech Stocks Are in for a Happier New Year
- Tyson Foods: Growth and Momentum at a Reasonable Price
- Can Duke Energy Stock Continue Powering Higher?
- Ready for a Recession? Here’s One Defensive Stock You Can’t Miss
Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.