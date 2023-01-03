Short Interest in Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY) Expands By 7.1%

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,740,000 shares, a growth of 7.1% from the November 30th total of 34,290,000 shares. Currently, 11.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,490,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.5 days.

Joby Aviation Trading Up 2.1 %

Joby Aviation stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.42. 142,047 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,469,579. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.77. Joby Aviation has a fifty-two week low of $3.15 and a fifty-two week high of $7.60.

Get Joby Aviation alerts:

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.16). Sell-side analysts expect that Joby Aviation will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Joby Aviation

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Joby Aviation

In other Joby Aviation news, insider Eric Allison sold 28,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.09, for a total value of $115,849.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 206,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $845,263.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 51.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JOBY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Joby Aviation by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 44,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 12,810 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Joby Aviation by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 84,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 27,114 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Joby Aviation during the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Joby Aviation by 281.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 55,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 41,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Joby Aviation by 368.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 50,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 39,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Joby Aviation from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Joby Aviation from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Joby Aviation from $6.00 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Joby Aviation from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

Joby Aviation Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. It intends to build an aerial ridesharing service. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Santa Cruz, California.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Joby Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Joby Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.