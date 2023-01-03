Short Interest in Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY) Expands By 7.1%

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,740,000 shares, a growth of 7.1% from the November 30th total of 34,290,000 shares. Currently, 11.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,490,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.5 days.
Joby Aviation Trading Up 2.1 %
Joby Aviation stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.42. 142,047 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,469,579. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.77. Joby Aviation has a fifty-two week low of $3.15 and a fifty-two week high of $7.60.
Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.16). Sell-side analysts expect that Joby Aviation will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.
Insider Buying and Selling at Joby Aviation
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Joby Aviation
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JOBY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Joby Aviation by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 44,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 12,810 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Joby Aviation by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 84,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 27,114 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Joby Aviation during the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Joby Aviation by 281.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 55,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 41,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Joby Aviation by 368.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 50,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 39,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.14% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Joby Aviation from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Joby Aviation from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Joby Aviation from $6.00 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Joby Aviation from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.50.
Joby Aviation Company Profile
Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. It intends to build an aerial ridesharing service. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Santa Cruz, California.
