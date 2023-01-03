Short Interest in Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) Decreases By 9.8%

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 282,700 shares, a decrease of 9.8% from the November 30th total of 313,300 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 73,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intapp

In other Intapp news, CMO Scott Fitzgerald sold 3,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.96, for a total value of $75,696.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 15,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,954.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Intapp news, CMO Scott Fitzgerald sold 3,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.96, for a total value of $75,696.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 15,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,954.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thad Jampol sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total transaction of $56,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 506,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,375,976.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 92,501 shares of company stock valued at $2,079,333. 48.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Intapp alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intapp

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Intapp in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Intapp by 2.7% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 309,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,535,000 after acquiring an additional 8,134 shares during the period. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intapp by 29.6% in the first quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 196,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,717,000 after acquiring an additional 44,854 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Intapp by 80.1% in the third quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 11,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 5,138 shares during the period. Finally, Alamar Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Intapp by 28.5% in the third quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC now owns 122,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,285,000 after purchasing an additional 27,171 shares during the period. 80.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Intapp Price Performance

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Intapp from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Intapp from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Intapp from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Intapp from $45.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intapp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

NASDAQ INTA opened at $24.94 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.62. Intapp has a 52-week low of $13.52 and a 52-week high of $27.95.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.04. Intapp had a negative return on equity of 30.50% and a negative net margin of 32.69%. The company had revenue of $79.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.42 million. Research analysts predict that Intapp will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intapp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of professional services firms' client and engagement lifecycle.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intapp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intapp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.