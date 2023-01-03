Short Interest in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Expands By 16.9%

Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,210,000 shares, a growth of 16.9% from the November 30th total of 7,880,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,450,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.4 days.

Shares of Insmed stock remained flat at $19.98 during trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 66,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,171,689. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.24, a current ratio of 4.59 and a quick ratio of 4.11. Insmed has a 52-week low of $16.41 and a 52-week high of $28.94.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $67.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.02 million. Insmed had a negative net margin of 179.37% and a negative return on equity of 319.03%. On average, research analysts predict that Insmed will post -3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider John Drayton Wise sold 7,154 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.84, for a total transaction of $134,781.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,349,188.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, insider John Drayton Wise sold 7,154 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.84, for a total transaction of $134,781.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,349,188.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, COO Roger Adsett sold 11,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.80, for a total value of $222,874.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 134,127 shares in the company, valued at $2,521,587.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INSM. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in Insmed in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Insmed in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in Insmed by 2,170.4% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,344 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Insmed in the third quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Insmed by 38.2% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,015 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on INSM shares. Mizuho started coverage on Insmed in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Insmed to $38.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Insmed in a research note on Friday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Insmed from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Insmed in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.36.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

