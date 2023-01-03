Short Interest in Income Opportunity Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IOR) Decreases By 28.6%

Income Opportunity Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IOR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 28.6% from the November 30th total of 700 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Income Opportunity Realty Investors stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Income Opportunity Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IOR – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.53% of Income Opportunity Realty Investors worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Income Opportunity Realty Investors from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

Shares of Income Opportunity Realty Investors stock traded down $0.86 during trading on Monday, hitting $12.01. The stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,472. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.06 million, a PE ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 0.07. Income Opportunity Realty Investors has a 12 month low of $10.05 and a 12 month high of $16.99.

Income Opportunity Realty Investors, Inc, a Dallas-based real estate investment company, holds a portfolio of equity real estate in Texas, including undeveloped land. The Company invests in real estate through direct equity ownership and partnerships. For more information, visit the Company's website at www.incomeopp-realty.com.

