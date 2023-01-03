Short Interest in Horizon Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:HZON) Decreases By 25.4%

Horizon Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:HZON – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 85,300 shares, a drop of 25.4% from the November 30th total of 114,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 92,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 5.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Horizon Acquisition Co. II Stock Performance
HZON traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.89. The company had a trading volume of 7,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,745. Horizon Acquisition Co. II has a 12 month low of $9.78 and a 12 month high of $10.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.95.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, major shareholder Horizon Ii Sponsor, Llc sold 400,000 shares of Horizon Acquisition Co. II stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.70, for a total transaction of $3,880,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,470,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 43.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About Horizon Acquisition Co. II
Horizon Acquisition Corporation II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the media and entertainment industries. Horizon Acquisition Corporation II was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.
