Short Interest in Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE) Drops By 25.4%

Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 708,000 shares, a decrease of 25.4% from the November 30th total of 948,500 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 82,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.6 days.

NASDAQ:GLRE traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $8.15. 627 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 120,388. The firm has a market cap of $283.82 million, a P/E ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 0.93. Greenlight Capital Re has a twelve month low of $6.51 and a twelve month high of $8.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 2.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.71.

Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $133.51 million for the quarter. Greenlight Capital Re had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 3.14%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GLRE. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Greenlight Capital Re in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,698,000. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Greenlight Capital Re during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,661,000. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,041,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,361,000 after acquiring an additional 161,130 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 148.2% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 191,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 114,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 92.7% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 190,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 91,830 shares during the last quarter. 44.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GLRE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Greenlight Capital Re in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Greenlight Capital Re from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th.

Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a property and casualty reinsurance company worldwide. The company offers various property reinsurance products and services, including automobile physical damage, personal lines, and commercial lines. It also provides casualty reinsurance products and services comprising general liability, motor liability, professional liability, and worker's compensation; and accident and health, transactional liability, mortgage insurance, surety, trade credit, marine, energy, aviation, crop, cyber, political, and terrorism products.

