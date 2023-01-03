Short Interest in Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDBF) Drops By 11.6%

Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDBF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 71,900 shares, a decrease of 11.6% from the November 30th total of 81,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 719.0 days.
Givaudan Trading Down 5.2 %
Shares of Givaudan stock traded down $160.34 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2,943.66. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 107. Givaudan has a 12 month low of $2,645.88 and a 12 month high of $4,800.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3,103.27 and its 200 day moving average is $3,162.31.
Givaudan Company Profile
