Short Interest in Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDBF) Drops By 11.6%

Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDBF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 71,900 shares, a decrease of 11.6% from the November 30th total of 81,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 719.0 days.

Givaudan Trading Down 5.2 %

Shares of Givaudan stock traded down $160.34 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2,943.66. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 107. Givaudan has a 12 month low of $2,645.88 and a 12 month high of $4,800.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3,103.27 and its 200 day moving average is $3,162.31.

Givaudan Company Profile

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and sells fragrance, beauty, taste, and wellbeing products to the consumer goods industry. The company operates through in divisions, Fragrance & Beauty, and Taste & Wellbeing. The Fragrance & Beauty division offers fine fragrances, consumer products, and fragrance ingredients and active beauty products.

