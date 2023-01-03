Short Interest in GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB) Expands By 11.8%

GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,930,000 shares, a growth of 11.8% from the November 30th total of 10,670,000 shares. Currently, 16.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,940,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.1 days.

Insider Transactions at GitLab

In other news, insider Dale R. Brown sold 3,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.46, for a total value of $191,066.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $890,055.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CRO Michael Eugene Mcbride sold 6,832 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $307,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 876,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,420,450. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Dale R. Brown sold 3,574 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.46, for a total value of $191,066.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $890,055.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 661,702 shares of company stock worth $23,399,217 and sold 64,082 shares worth $2,895,139. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of GitLab

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of GitLab during the third quarter valued at approximately $441,000. Capital Impact Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of GitLab by 22.2% during the third quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 9,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of GitLab by 29.0% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after purchasing an additional 9,069 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GitLab by 71.6% during the third quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 21,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 8,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GitLab during the third quarter valued at approximately $532,000. 48.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GitLab Trading Down 1.1 %

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GTLB. Barclays began coverage on GitLab in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on GitLab from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on GitLab from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on GitLab from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson started coverage on GitLab in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.54.

GitLab stock traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $45.44. The stock had a trading volume of 27,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,740,746. The stock has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.94 and a beta of -0.40. GitLab has a 12 month low of $30.74 and a 12 month high of $90.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.52.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $113.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.08 million. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 23.06% and a negative net margin of 47.30%. GitLab’s quarterly revenue was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.47) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that GitLab will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About GitLab

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

