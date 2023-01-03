Short Interest in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) Expands By 16.0%

Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,060,000 shares, an increase of 16.0% from the November 30th total of 3,500,000 shares. Currently, 9.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 330,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.3 days.
Getty Realty stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $33.84. The company had a trading volume of 5,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,546. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.96 and its 200-day moving average is $29.91. Getty Realty has a fifty-two week low of $24.66 and a fifty-two week high of $35.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12.
Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.23). Getty Realty had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 49.91%. The business had revenue of $41.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.39 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Getty Realty will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 51,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,358,000 after buying an additional 3,015 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 22,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 7,261 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 41,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,189,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 34,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $993,000 after buying an additional 3,026 shares during the period. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 50,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,443,000 after buying an additional 3,708 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.40% of the company’s stock.
GTY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Getty Realty from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Getty Realty from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their price objective on shares of Getty Realty from $35.50 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Getty Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.80.
