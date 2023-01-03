Short Interest in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) Expands By 16.0%

Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,060,000 shares, an increase of 16.0% from the November 30th total of 3,500,000 shares. Currently, 9.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 330,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.3 days.

Getty Realty Stock Down 0.0 %

Getty Realty stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $33.84. The company had a trading volume of 5,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,546. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.96 and its 200-day moving average is $29.91. Getty Realty has a fifty-two week low of $24.66 and a fifty-two week high of $35.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

Get Getty Realty alerts:

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.23). Getty Realty had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 49.91%. The business had revenue of $41.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.39 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Getty Realty will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Getty Realty Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a positive change from Getty Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 102.38%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 51,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,358,000 after buying an additional 3,015 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 22,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 7,261 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 41,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,189,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 34,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $993,000 after buying an additional 3,026 shares during the period. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 50,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,443,000 after buying an additional 3,708 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GTY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Getty Realty from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Getty Realty from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their price objective on shares of Getty Realty from $35.50 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Getty Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.80.

Getty Realty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Getty Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getty Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.