Short Interest in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Decreases By 12.1%

Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,820,000 shares, a decrease of 12.1% from the November 30th total of 3,210,000 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,030,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Gentex stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.69. The company had a trading volume of 994,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 853,369. Gentex has a 1 year low of $23.28 and a 1 year high of $36.65. The company has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.15.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.08). Gentex had a net margin of 17.17% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The company had revenue of $493.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $494.82 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Gentex will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.82%.

GNTX has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gentex in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Gentex to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Gentex from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.80.

In other Gentex news, Director James H. Wallace sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.04, for a total value of $364,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,709 shares in the company, valued at $383,022.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director James H. Wallace sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.04, for a total transaction of $364,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,709 shares in the company, valued at $383,022.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Steven R. Downing bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.74 per share, with a total value of $257,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,050,344.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GNTX. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Gentex by 659.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,094 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gentex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Gentex by 2,065.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Gentex by 63.1% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,523 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gentex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. 83.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

