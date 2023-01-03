Short Interest in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Rises By 11.4%

Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,850,000 shares, a growth of 11.4% from the November 30th total of 1,660,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 940,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of Genpact stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Monday, reaching $46.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 970,727. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Genpact has a 12-month low of $37.68 and a 12-month high of $54.03. The company has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.47.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.09%.

In other news, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.66, for a total transaction of $2,283,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 644,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,422,253.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Genpact news, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 50,000 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.66, for a total transaction of $2,283,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 644,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,422,253.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Carol Lindstrom sold 2,703 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.37, for a total value of $122,635.11. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $884,941.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 257,703 shares of company stock valued at $11,865,685. Corporate insiders own 2.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of G. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Genpact during the second quarter worth $240,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Genpact by 8.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 62,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,719,000 after purchasing an additional 5,128 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in Genpact by 49.8% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 29,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 9,950 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Manor Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Genpact during the third quarter worth $439,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Genpact during the third quarter worth $1,965,000. 95.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

G has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Genpact from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Genpact from $56.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Genpact from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Genpact from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Genpact from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.43.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

