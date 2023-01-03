Short Interest in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Grows By 14.9%

General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,370,000 shares, a growth of 14.9% from the November 30th total of 15,120,000 shares. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,890,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GIS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of General Mills from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of General Mills from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.57.

General Mills Trading Down 1.2 %

General Mills stock traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.85. 72,432 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,533,791. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.34. General Mills has a 12 month low of $61.67 and a 12 month high of $88.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.26.

General Mills Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at General Mills

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.09%.

In related news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 20,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $1,651,567.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,042 shares in the company, valued at $5,695,965. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other General Mills news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 20,019 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $1,651,567.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,042 shares in the company, valued at $5,695,965. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 8,682 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $711,924.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,107 shares in the company, valued at $3,124,774. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 69,823 shares of company stock worth $5,683,271. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of General Mills

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in shares of General Mills by 95.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Selway Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

