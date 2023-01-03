Short Interest in Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) Declines By 9.6%

Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLPEY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,700 shares, a decline of 9.6% from the November 30th total of 25,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 159,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GLPEY opened at $6.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.45. Galp Energia, SGPS has a fifty-two week low of $4.36 and a fifty-two week high of $6.88. The firm has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.00 and a beta of 0.69.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GLPEY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from €11.50 ($12.23) to €10.40 ($11.06) in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.73.

Galp Energia, SGPS, SA operates as an integrated energy operator in Portugal and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Upstream, Industrial & Energy Management, Commercial, and Renewables and New Business. The Upstream segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons primarily in Brazil, Mozambique, and Angola.

