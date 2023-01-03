Short Interest in Forwardly Inc. (OTCMKTS:FORW) Declines By 19.1%

Forwardly Inc. (OTCMKTS:FORW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,400 shares, a drop of 19.1% from the November 30th total of 41,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,719,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Forwardly Trading Down 0.5 %
FORW traded down $0.00 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,420,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 848,343. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.02. Forwardly has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.08.
Forwardly Company Profile
