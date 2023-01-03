Short Interest in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Declines By 16.7%

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,450,000 shares, a drop of 16.7% from the November 30th total of 2,940,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,220,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on FR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $71.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, First Industrial Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.14.

Get First Industrial Realty Trust alerts:

First Industrial Realty Trust Stock Performance

FR stock traded down $0.43 on Monday, reaching $48.26. 52,182 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,023,564. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $42.91 and a 12 month high of $66.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

First Industrial Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Industrial Realty Trust

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Saturday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.86%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 5.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,500,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,222,000 after buying an additional 75,282 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 3.3% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 11,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust during the third quarter worth $880,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 6.0% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adelante Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust during the third quarter worth $7,424,000. Institutional investors own 98.00% of the company’s stock.

About First Industrial Realty Trust

(Get Rating)

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.