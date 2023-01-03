Short Interest in Finnovate Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FNVT) Decreases By 10.1%

Finnovate Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FNVT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a decrease of 10.1% from the November 30th total of 6,900 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 38,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Finnovate Acquisition

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. grew its position in Finnovate Acquisition by 290.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 970,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,790,000 after acquiring an additional 721,843 shares during the last quarter. Hartree Partners LP acquired a new position in Finnovate Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,970,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Finnovate Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $5,010,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new stake in Finnovate Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $3,964,000. Finally, Taconic Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Finnovate Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,171,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.74% of the company’s stock.

Finnovate Acquisition Price Performance

Finnovate Acquisition stock remained flat at $10.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,849. Finnovate Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.81 and a 1 year high of $10.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.08.

About Finnovate Acquisition

Finnovate Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to acquire Israel-related companies, including companies focused on payments, insuretech, wealthtech, regtech, digital banking, fintech as a service (FAAS), banking as a service (BAAS), cyber area for financial institutions, blockchain and crypto, algo-trading and exchanges, and lending and credit line platforms.

