Short Interest in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Declines By 28.2%

Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,880,000 shares, a decrease of 28.2% from the November 30th total of 2,620,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,120,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Evergy

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVRG. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Evergy by 0.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 46,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,164,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in Evergy by 16.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Evergy by 7.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Evergy by 1.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The lifted its position in Evergy by 6.7% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 20,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Evergy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Evergy from $77.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Evergy to $65.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Evergy from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Evergy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $64.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.50.

Evergy Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE:EVRG traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $62.93. The stock had a trading volume of 17,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,479,700. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.78 and its 200 day moving average is $63.65. Evergy has a fifty-two week low of $54.12 and a fifty-two week high of $73.13. The stock has a market cap of $14.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.19, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.12. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 14.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Evergy will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Evergy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.6125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. This is a boost from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.81%.

Evergy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.