Short Interest in Entrée Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ERLFF) Increases By 15.1%

Entrée Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ERLFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,700 shares, a growth of 15.1% from the November 30th total of 37,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Entrée Resources Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS ERLFF traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.86. 17,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,602. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.70. Entrée Resources has a 1 year low of $0.55 and a 1 year high of $0.95.

Entrée Resources (OTCMKTS:ERLFF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Entrée Resources Company Profile

Entrée Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the development and exploration of mineral property interests located in Mongolia, Peru, Australia, and Canada. Its principal asset is the Entrée/Oyu Tolgoi joint venture property comprising Hugo North Extension copper-gold porphyry deposit and the Heruga copper-gold-molybdenum porphyry deposit located in Mongolia.

