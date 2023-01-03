Short Interest in East Resources Acquisition (NASDAQ:ERES) Declines By 20.0%

East Resources Acquisition (NASDAQ:ERES – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the November 30th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

East Resources Acquisition Trading Up 0.3 %

ERES traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.19. 27,332 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,067. East Resources Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.85 and a 12-month high of $10.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On East Resources Acquisition

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sculptor Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of East Resources Acquisition by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 281,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after purchasing an additional 64,097 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new position in East Resources Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. grew its holdings in East Resources Acquisition by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 545,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,403,000 after buying an additional 50,282 shares in the last quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in East Resources Acquisition by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 698,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,923,000 after acquiring an additional 12,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of East Resources Acquisition by 3,108.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 70,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 68,391 shares in the last quarter.

About East Resources Acquisition

East Resources Acquisition Company does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of energy in North America.

