Short Interest in Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) Decreases By 22.6%

Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,300,000 shares, a drop of 22.6% from the November 30th total of 6,850,000 shares. Approximately 19.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,250,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days.

Eargo Stock Performance

NASDAQ EAR traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.58. The stock had a trading volume of 3,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,648,060. Eargo has a 52-week low of $0.48 and a 52-week high of $8.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.00.

Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.70). The firm had revenue of $7.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 million. Eargo had a negative net margin of 462.95% and a negative return on equity of 722.21%. Sell-side analysts expect that Eargo will post -3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eargo

About Eargo

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Eargo by 955.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 158,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 143,260 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Eargo by 86.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 224,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 104,400 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eargo by 16.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 602,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 83,647 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eargo by 81.4% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,053,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 472,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eargo during the third quarter worth $29,000.

(Get Rating)

Eargo, Inc, a medical device company, engages in enhancing the quality of life of people with hearing loss in the United States. The company markets and sells hearing aids. It sells its products direct-to-consumer and through omni-channel. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc and changed its name to Eargo, Inc in November 2014.

Further Reading

