Short Interest in Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) Decreases By 22.6%

Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,300,000 shares, a drop of 22.6% from the November 30th total of 6,850,000 shares. Approximately 19.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,250,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days.
Eargo Stock Performance
NASDAQ EAR traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.58. The stock had a trading volume of 3,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,648,060. Eargo has a 52-week low of $0.48 and a 52-week high of $8.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.00.
Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.70). The firm had revenue of $7.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 million. Eargo had a negative net margin of 462.95% and a negative return on equity of 722.21%. Sell-side analysts expect that Eargo will post -3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eargo
About Eargo
Eargo, Inc, a medical device company, engages in enhancing the quality of life of people with hearing loss in the United States. The company markets and sells hearing aids. It sells its products direct-to-consumer and through omni-channel. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc and changed its name to Eargo, Inc in November 2014.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Eargo (EAR)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/26 – 12/30
- The Dogs Of Tech: It’s Time For A Bite Of These Stocks
- Does This Acquisition Make Microsoft a Bear Market Buy?
- Should You Warm up to Generac Stock for the Winter?
- Is Kintara Therapeutics A Hidden Gem?
Receive News & Ratings for Eargo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eargo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.