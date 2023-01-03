Short Interest in Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) Declines By 27.0%

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 605,700 shares, a decline of 27.0% from the November 30th total of 830,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 166,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days. Currently, 5.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EGRX traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $29.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,563. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $24.35 and a 52 week high of $53.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $380.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.98.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eagle Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 879 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000. Institutional investors own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing product candidates to treat diseases of the central nervous system or metabolic critical care, and oncology in the United States. The company offers Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; and Belrapzo and Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

