Short Interest in Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) Increases By 17.1%

Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,880,000 shares, a growth of 17.1% from the November 30th total of 2,460,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,260,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DQ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Daqo New Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $140.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Daqo New Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Daqo New Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Daqo New Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.00.

NYSE DQ traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $38.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,461,873. Daqo New Energy has a 12 month low of $32.20 and a 12 month high of $77.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.01. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.47.

Daqo New Energy ( NYSE:DQ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $4.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.87 by ($2.69). Daqo New Energy had a return on equity of 37.63% and a net margin of 39.51%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Daqo New Energy will post 27.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Daqo New Energy by 1.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,015,084 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $319,279,000 after purchasing an additional 87,611 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,147,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,753,000 after buying an additional 19,268 shares in the last quarter. Tairen Capital Ltd lifted its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 195.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tairen Capital Ltd now owns 1,929,432 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $102,414,000 after buying an additional 1,277,247 shares in the last quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. lifted its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 1,785.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 1,885,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $134,616,000 after buying an additional 1,785,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,308,904 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $69,448,000 after buying an additional 139,133 shares in the last quarter.

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures in the People's Republic of China. Its products are used in ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

