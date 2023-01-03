Short Interest in Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) Decreases By 20.5%

Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a decrease of 20.5% from the November 30th total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Insider Activity

In other Conifer news, CEO James G. Petcoff bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.58 per share, with a total value of $47,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,177.94. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 53.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Conifer alerts:

Conifer Stock Up 3.3 %

NASDAQ:CNFR traded up $0.05 on Monday, hitting $1.57. The stock had a trading volume of 587 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,210. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.52 and its 200 day moving average is $1.64. The company has a market cap of $19.18 million, a PE ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. Conifer has a 52 week low of $1.28 and a 52 week high of $2.55.

About Conifer

Conifer Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, engages in the sale of property and casualty insurance products. It offers insurance coverage in specialty commercial and personal product lines. The company underwrites various specialty insurance products, including property, general liability, liquor liability, automobile, and homeowners and dwelling policies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Conifer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conifer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.