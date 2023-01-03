Short Interest in Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP) Increases By 17.9%

Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 544,000 shares, an increase of 17.9% from the November 30th total of 461,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 463,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Cantaloupe Stock Performance
NASDAQ:CTLP traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $4.35. The stock had a trading volume of 19,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,352. Cantaloupe has a 1-year low of $2.77 and a 1-year high of $9.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $309.80 million, a P/E ratio of -31.07 and a beta of 1.73.
Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $57.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.63 million. Cantaloupe had a negative return on equity of 5.85% and a negative net margin of 4.14%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cantaloupe will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insider Activity
Institutional Trading of Cantaloupe
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cantaloupe in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Cantaloupe in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Cantaloupe by 265.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 11,206 shares during the last quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd acquired a new stake in Cantaloupe in the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Cantaloupe in the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. 79.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Cantaloupe to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.
Cantaloupe Company Profile
Cantaloupe, Inc, a digital payments and software services company, provides technology solutions for the unattended retail market. The company offers integrated solutions for payments processing, logistics, and back-office management. It also provides ePort, an integrated payment device that is deployed in self-service, unattended market applications, such as vending, micro-markets, amusement, arcade, commercial laundry, air/vacuum, car wash, and others, which facilitates digital payments; and integrated software services for payment or asset tracking devices.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cantaloupe (CTLP)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/26 – 12/30
- The Dogs Of Tech: It’s Time For A Bite Of These Stocks
- Does This Acquisition Make Microsoft a Bear Market Buy?
- Should You Warm up to Generac Stock for the Winter?
- Is Kintara Therapeutics A Hidden Gem?
Receive News & Ratings for Cantaloupe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cantaloupe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.