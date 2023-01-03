Short Interest in Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP) Increases By 17.9%

Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 544,000 shares, an increase of 17.9% from the November 30th total of 461,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 463,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Cantaloupe Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CTLP traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $4.35. The stock had a trading volume of 19,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,352. Cantaloupe has a 1-year low of $2.77 and a 1-year high of $9.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $309.80 million, a P/E ratio of -31.07 and a beta of 1.73.

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $57.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.63 million. Cantaloupe had a negative return on equity of 5.85% and a negative net margin of 4.14%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cantaloupe will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Cantaloupe

In related news, CEO Ravi Venkatesan bought 12,315 shares of Cantaloupe stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.06 per share, for a total transaction of $49,998.90. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 104,909 shares in the company, valued at $425,930.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Scott Matthew Stewart bought 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 24,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,112. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Ravi Venkatesan bought 12,315 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.06 per share, for a total transaction of $49,998.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $425,930.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 32,075 shares of company stock valued at $129,324. Insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cantaloupe in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Cantaloupe in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Cantaloupe by 265.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 11,206 shares during the last quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd acquired a new stake in Cantaloupe in the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Cantaloupe in the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. 79.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Cantaloupe to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

Cantaloupe Company Profile

Cantaloupe, Inc, a digital payments and software services company, provides technology solutions for the unattended retail market. The company offers integrated solutions for payments processing, logistics, and back-office management. It also provides ePort, an integrated payment device that is deployed in self-service, unattended market applications, such as vending, micro-markets, amusement, arcade, commercial laundry, air/vacuum, car wash, and others, which facilitates digital payments; and integrated software services for payment or asset tracking devices.

Featured Articles

