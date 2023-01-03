Short Interest in BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Decreases By 17.9%

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,530,000 shares, a decline of 17.9% from the November 30th total of 3,080,000 shares. Approximately 6.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 376,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.7 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of BioLife Solutions to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Stephens cut their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Amy Duross sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total transaction of $63,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $442,122.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, COO Greef Roderick De sold 33,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.59, for a total transaction of $698,103.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 34,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $706,525.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Amy Duross sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total transaction of $63,310.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $442,122.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 98,546 shares of company stock valued at $2,138,175. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLFS. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 802.2% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BioLife Solutions in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 439.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in BioLife Solutions in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLFS stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $17.75. The stock had a trading volume of 7,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,288. The firm has a market capitalization of $759.17 million, a PE ratio of -7.16 and a beta of 1.75. BioLife Solutions has a twelve month low of $10.40 and a twelve month high of $38.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.43 and its 200 day moving average is $20.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 2.76.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03). BioLife Solutions had a negative return on equity of 7.50% and a negative net margin of 67.70%. The company had revenue of $40.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.63 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that BioLife Solutions will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.

Featured Stories

