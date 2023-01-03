Short Interest in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) Expands By 10.7%

B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,710,000 shares, a growth of 10.7% from the November 30th total of 11,480,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,350,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.4 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BGS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Consumer Edge cut B&G Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on B&G Foods from $14.50 to $12.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on B&G Foods in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on B&G Foods from $24.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on B&G Foods from $21.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director David L. Wenner purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.01 per share, for a total transaction of $280,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 760,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,653,091.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of B&G Foods

B&G Foods Trading Down 0.7 %

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in B&G Foods by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,268,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,818,000 after acquiring an additional 145,921 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in B&G Foods by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,543,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,884,000 after buying an additional 453,830 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in B&G Foods by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,829,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,883,000 after buying an additional 85,627 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in B&G Foods by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,337,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,059,000 after buying an additional 101,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in B&G Foods by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,104,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,214,000 after buying an additional 72,283 shares in the last quarter. 63.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BGS traded down $0.08 on Monday, reaching $11.15. The company had a trading volume of 97,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,123,616. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.46. B&G Foods has a fifty-two week low of $10.91 and a fifty-two week high of $34.27. The firm has a market cap of $799.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.91 and a beta of 0.36.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. B&G Foods had a positive return on equity of 8.55% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. The firm had revenue of $528.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.32 million. Analysts forecast that B&G Foods will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

B&G Foods Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.82%. B&G Foods’s payout ratio is currently -135.71%.

B&G Foods Company Profile

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, vegetables, canola and other cooking oils, vegetable shortening, cooking sprays, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegar, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

