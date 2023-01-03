Short Interest in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI) Rises By 10.9%

Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,780,000 shares, an increase of 10.9% from the November 30th total of 15,130,000 shares. Currently, 7.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,900,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days.

Bath & Body Works Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE BBWI traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $42.14. 111,109 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,554,419. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.90. The stock has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.67. Bath & Body Works has a one year low of $25.75 and a one year high of $71.51.

Bath & Body Works Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is presently 20.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of Bath & Body Works

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BBWI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bath & Body Works presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.43.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BBWI. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 490.9% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 156.0% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 151.4% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the third quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors own 96.34% of the company’s stock.

Bath & Body Works Company Profile

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

